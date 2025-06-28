Denied bail after allegedly attacking police officers during Ħamrun religious event

An man accused of assaulting two police officers during a religious procession in Ħamrun has been denied bail after a court expressed concern about his unstable residence and behavior.

Bereket Ghebremedhin, 26, appeared before Magistrate Gabriella Vella on Saturday afternoon, facing charges of violently assaulting and threatening two police constables — one during the Corpus Christi procession on Friday, and another while in custody at Police Headquarters.

According to the prosecution, the incident unfolded when two officers were approached by members of the public for assistance outside a shopping complex on St Joseph High Street. As the officers followed the individuals, Ghebremedhin allegedly approached one of them without provocation, striking him and grabbing him by the neck.

The accused reportedly resisted arrest, prompting the intervention of a third officer, who used pepper spray to subdue him. Ghebremedhin was arrested and taken to a health centre after refusing an ambulance. He was declared fit for detention.

However, once at the police station, the accused allegedly erupted again, shouting at officers and spitting in one constable’s face while being registered.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Lawyer Silvan Pulis, appearing for the accused, argued for his client’s release, claiming Ghebremedhin lives with friends in Marsaskala and risked losing his job if kept in custody. He also questioned the reliability of the police's version of events, suggesting that the accused may have been caught in a separate argument and that remorse should not factor into the bail decision.

Inspector Sarah Kathleen Zerafa opposed the request, noting the accused’s lack of explanation for his aggressive conduct and pointing out that he had attacked a second officer even while detained.

The court expressed unease with the man’s shifting statements about his residence, initially claiming Marsaskala and later mentioning Birżebbuġa, and his inability to provide a concrete address.

In view of these inconsistencies and the nature of the charges, the magistrate denied bail and ordered that the accused be held in custody

The case remains ongoing