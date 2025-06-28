Man granted bail after allegedly fracturing partner’s ankle, issuing death threat

A 39-year-old man facing serious domestic violence allegations, has been granted bail after pleading not guilty to multiple charges, including grievously injuring his partner and threatening to kill her.

The accused, appeared before Magistrate Gabriella Vella on Saturday following his arrest on Friday. The court heard how the man’s partner had approached the police’s Domestic Violence Unit a day earlier, reporting two separate incidents spanning several months.

According to Inspector Antonello Magri, the woman claimed that during an argument on 26 June the man damaged various items in her home including a television, a fan, and plates, before allegedly threatening to kill her if he ever caught her with another man.

She also reported a previous incident in March, during which the accused had allegedly kicked her, resulting in a fractured ankle.

The man was formally charged with causing grievous bodily harm, criminal damage, harassment, and instilling fear of violence between January 2023 and June 2025. He also faced an additional charge of animal cruelty. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Defence lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri requested bail. The prosecution, led by AG lawyer Mauro Abela and Inspector Magri, did not object provided that strict bail conditions and a protection order were enforced.

The court took note of the man’s admission that he struggles with alcohol abuse and expressed a willingness to undergo treatment.

Magistrate Vella granted him bail on a €500 deposit and a €5,000 personal guarantee. She also imposed a three-year treatment order for his alcohol issues and upheld the prosecution’s request for a protection order in favour of the alleged victim.