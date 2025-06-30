NGOs file judicial proceedings against Planning Minister, AG over proposed Nigret development

Il-Kollettiv and Residenti taż-Żurrieq have filed judicial proceedings against the Minister for Planning Clint Camilleri and the Attorney General Victoria Buttigieg following the endorsement of the decision to rezone 11,500sq.m of agricultural land in Nigret, Zurrieq, for private development.

The application presented by developer James Barbara and signed by former PN Planning Minister George Pullicino, aims to turn the “rationalisation zone” into an area which can be developed as residences. Zurrieq Residents and Il-Kollettiv had declared their opposition to the project when the application was presented in 2023.

Funds for the judicial proceedings were collected in a fund-raiser organised by residents and the NGOs.

“The residents and farmers spoke clearly about Nigret, as they are speaking very clearly about tal-Bebbux,” said Il-Kollettiv Secretary Wayne Flask. “As promised two years ago, together with Residenti taz-Zurrieq, we shall continue to oppose this development in any means possible but we also reiterate the need for change at policy level.”

He said Local Plans for the area are not only outdated, but written purposely to favour speculation in the area.

“It is not so surprising to see the author of these Local Plans presenting applications such as this,” Flask said, referring to former Nationalist Planning Minister George Pullicino.

Matthew Borg from Residenti taż-Żurrieq said the community in the locality is united against excessive development destroying the town.

“This is one of many other applications in Nigret, and the same is happening in other parts of Żurrieq. It’s an open secret that the Local Plans written twenty years ago are damaging Żurrieq and the neighbouring region. However, we are encouraged by the residents and their unity,” Borg said.

In recent weeks, residents and farmers wrote to newly-appointed Lands Minister Owen Bonnici requesting a meeting to discuss the ongoing saga in Tal-Bebbux, also in Zurrieq, where a rezoning application foresees a road being built on agricultural land which is currently tilled by two farmers. The groups believe that a solution is still possible, but this depends on the Government’s will for constructive dialogue.

The groups also thanked the Schembri family, who had donated part of the proceeds from the funeral of their beloved Andrew, who passed away in 2023.