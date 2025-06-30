menu

No one injured after fire breaks out in Gżira's ST Tower

The building's owner and Malta Development Association President Michael Stivala told this newspaper that the fire originated from an airconditioning unit's copper pipe and that the situation is 'under control and sorted'

matthew_farrugia
30 June 2025, 12:44pm
by Matthew Farrugia
(Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
A fire has broken out in Gżira's ST Tower on Monday morning as workers in the tower have been evacuated. 

The fire broke out in one of the tower's top floors as smoke could be seen coming out from the sides. 

(Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
The building's owner and Malta Development Association President Michael Stivala told this newspaper that the fire originated from an airconditioning unit's copper pipe. He further stated that the situation is "under control and sorted."

Firefighters were onsite and put out the fires, as no injuries were reported. 

Matthew Farrugia is a staff reporter at MaltaToday
