Toni Abela criticises tendency to selectively interpret rule of law in final speech from the bench

Judge Toni Abela criticised growing tendency to selectively interpret the popular notion of the rule of law, which, he stated, is “not à la carte” in his final official speech from the bench.

“One cannot praise a judgment when it favours them and then criticise the individual judge when it does not,” he cautioned.

Judge Abela will retire nine years after he was appointed a judge. He graduated as a lawyer in 1984 and after falling out with the Labour Party, where he served as president, went on to become one of the founders of Alternattiva Demokratika. He later re-joined the PL and went on to become deputy leader for party affairs in 2008, a post he held until 2016.

His final address was delivered in an overflowing courtroom – amongst those present were Prime Minister Robert Abela, Minister Jonathan Attard, members of the Judiciary, legal professionals and family members.

The address opened with a tribute by Chamber of Advocates president Peter Fenech, who praised Judge Abela’s moral courage and noted that he did not shy away from demonstrating his values, notwithstanding the fact that he graduated at a time when the ‘country was passing through various challenges’.

He moreover stated that as a lawyer, Judge Abela was always prepared and loyal, serving as a ‘mentor to many in the profession’.

Reference was also made to statistics highlighting Justice Abela’s positive record. In particular, more than 1,400 judgments have been delivered (excluding those judgments to be delivered today).

Fenech noted that whilst one could mention a multiplicity of keynote judgments, one particular decision which stood out was a recent refusal of a recognition of a foreign judgment on the basis of public policy – one which, he stated, reaffirmed the principle of freedom of expression.

Fenech concluded his remarks by stating that Justice Abela still has much to offer, and that his experience ‘would be wasted if not used’.

Judge Abela noted that delivering judgments is the ultimate objective underpinning the Court, and passed on to thank all those who in some shape or form contributed to this goal. Indeed, he stated that giving thanks is the most important part of any speech. Judge Abela individually thanked his deputies, driver, court staff, lawyers and family members who ‘suffered tough moments and enjoyed better ones with him’.

He also thanked the Professors who tutored him during his education at the University of Malta. At this juncture, he noted that it disappoints him to compare the law course as it was with how it is currently delivered.

A significant part of Justice Abela’s speech focused on the judiciary. He paid special tribute to the women in the judiciary, particularly mothers, who, despite demanding home responsibilities, continue their legal work with diligence.

Justice Abela then outlined three essential qualities of a judge: knowledge of the law, a sense of justice, and serenity. The first fluctuates from person to person, he noted. It was also stated that all members of the Judiciary have a strong sense of justice.

The third element raises the most difficulties, the judge noted. He noted that one may not be serene for a variety of reasons, including problems at home. The worst factor leading to a lack of serenity, however, pertains to when individual members of the Judiciary are ‘vilely’ attacked, which, he noted, is a shame given the immense workload faced by Judges and Magistrates.

He also called for the abolition of the distinction between the Superior and Inferior Courts of Malta, stating that some magistrates are so capable that they make him feel “inferior”.

Quoting a Maltese saying - “Opra tajba ma tagħmilx bniedem tajjeb, imma bniedem tajjeb jagħmel opri tajbin” (“A good deed does not make a good person, but a good person performs good deeds”), Judge Abela closed by reflecting on the start and conclusion of his time on the bench.

He noted that he was passing through ‘humiliation’, so much so that he had not delivered any official speeches at the beginning. Indeed, he preferred to ‘speak through his judgments’. However, nine years later, he could confidently say that he was retiring with his head held firmly high, citing the incredible satisfaction of delivering judgments.