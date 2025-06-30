Bidnija murder: Accused pleads not guilty to murder of Jean Paul Busuttil

A 46-year-old man pleaded not guilty to the murder of Jean Paul Busuttil on Monday evening.

Mohamed Hamdan, a Libyan national born in Syria, was charged with a plethora of offences, including the murder of Busuttil, known as ‘Ta’ Bandallu’, causing three persons to fear that violence would be used against them, voluntary damage to property, and recidivism.

It was recalled before the court that an argument had erupted following a traffic collision involving Hamdan and Busuttil. The accused allegedly left the place of the incident using his son’s motorcycle, only to return armed three minutes later. It was at this juncture that Hamdan allegedly fired shots at Busuttil.

It was heard that when a Police Sergeant arrived at the scene and asked the accused whether he fired a gun, Hamdan answered in the affirmative, stating that he had fired.

The accused did not contest the validity of the arrest and pled not guilty to all charges. Bail was not requested at this stage, with a protection order being issued in favour of various persons.

Following a request by the parties, the court ordered that the remainder of the sitting would be heard behind closed doors.

The prosecution was led by Inspectors Kurt Colombo Zahra, Wayne Camilleri and Sarah Magri with the assistance of AG lawyers Kaylie Bonett and Mauro Abela.

Lawyers Arthur Azzopardi, David Farrugia Sacco and Jacob Magri appeared parte civile.

Defence lawyer Mario Mifsud appeared for Hamdan.