Sliema double murder: Prosecution and defence deliver final punishment submissions

The parties in the double murder that claimed the lives of Christian Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejowski began their final submissions regarding the punishment to be handed down to the two convicted men.

Last Saturday, a verdict was reached by the jurors. Daniel Muka was found guilty of the murders of Christian Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejowski, while accomplice Viktor Dragomanski was found not guilty of wilful homicide.

At the start of the sitting, Muka refused to enter the courtroom but Judge Natasha Galea Sciberras ordered the correctional officers to bring him inside anyway.

Parte civile lawyer Joe Giglio requested that both offenders be sentenced to life imprisonment, substantiating this claim with both legal and factual reasons. Giglio contended that Dragomanski was found guilty of theft aggravated by wilful homicide because the jurors accepted the prosecution’s thesis.

"It was very clear that the plan was to enter the residence in the presence of the victims," Giglio continued. He mentioned another legal consideration regarding the punishment handed to Jesper Kristansien. "We do not deem it appropriate that a person who has accepted responsibility and did not waste the court's time, is awarded the same punishment as the two convicted men," the parte civile lawyer stated.

Giglio stated that the pair have never shown any remorse. “Case law has established the principle that foreigners who come to this country and commit offences breach the hospitality that is afforded to them and the accused have breached it big time," Giglio said.

"This crime shocked the social fabric of society. Besides this, two were taken away because of greed. They were full of life and they were targeted. They are sons to parents, brothers to siblings, friends to many, uncles to nieces and nephews. They destroyed not only the victims' lives but they shattered the lives of many more. A sentence of life imprisonment accompanied by solitary confinement will the right message to society and help bring closure. This court has a duty to society to give no other punishment other than that of life imprisonment with terms of solitary confinement”, Giglio ended.

AG lawyer Maria Francesca Spiteri agreed with the submissions made by lawyer Joe Giglio that it was none other than a cold-blooded plan and also requested the court to hand the convicted pair life imprisonment with solitary confinement.

Legal aid lawyer Josette Sultana once again told the court that she could not give a defence in favour of Muka as he has constantly asked her not to do anything in his defence.

In their submissions, defence lawyers Alex Scerri Hererra and Jose Herrera requested the court to summon certain witnesses including probation officers and judge Natasha Galea Sciberras upheld the request and ordered the witnesses to be brought inside.

Correctional officer and prison psychologist testimonies

Etienne Scicluna, the Chief Correctional Officer for the Correctional Services Agency stated that he does not personally know Viktor Dragomanski, and noted that the fact that Dragomanski did not stand out to him reflects positively.

From prison records, Dragomanski was tested for drugs 32 times and tested positive only once, for cocaine and opioids. Other than that, all his tests were negative.

He explained that in terms of discipline, there were only five minor infractions recorded, two of which resulted merely in verbal reprimands. He has gone two full years without any reports, with the last disciplinary note dated August 2023.

Dragomanski has also been working at the prison gym, a position that is entrusted only to inmates who demonstrate a high level of trust and discipline due to the machinery involved. Officers have reported that he works diligently and shows respect toward the staff.

A psychology practitioner working in the prison also testified. She stated that she meets Dragomanski regularly as part of her role in monitoring his psychological and emotional well-being. Based on her observations and those of other psychologists, he has consistently shown respectful behaviour towards officers and staff. This is also reflected in the trust he has earned, including his assignment at the prison gym. No incidents have ever been reported in connection with his duties there.

The prosecution and the parte civile objected to her testimony, arguing that the witness is not a court-appointed expert and therefore cannot give an official opinion according to law. However, the court ruled that her testimony could proceed regardless.

Following the testimonies, defence lawyer Jose Herrera continued with his submissions.

The defence stressed that Dragomanski was not found guilty of murder, and this must be reflected in the final judgment. He emphasised that the jury verdict was 6–3, which indicates doubt and this should influence sentencing.

Herrera questioned whether it would be fair for Dragomanski, arguably the person least involved, to receive the same punishment as someone found guilty of 11 counts. He referred to several previous cases, including one where theft was aggravated by homicide and the jury delivered an 8–1 verdict, resulting in a 20-year sentence. In another case with a 6–3 verdict, the accused was given 30 years. According to Herrera, he could not find a single instance where a 6–3 verdict resulted in a life sentence.

The prosecution responded that the sentencing framework has changed due to legal amendments introduced in 2014. As such, the sentences cited by Herrera, 20 and 30 years, are no longer relevant because they predate the reforms and fall outside the parameters of current law.

The case was adjourned for sentencing on 8 July at 9:00am.