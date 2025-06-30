Mark Camilleri’s rights not breached when court ordered criminal action against him

Mark Camilleri’s human rights were not breached when a court ordered that criminal action should be taken against him after he published chats between Rosianne Cutajar and Yorgen Fenech, the Constitutional Court says.

The case pertains to allegations where Camilleri had made allegations against Cutajar through his 2021 book ‘A Rent Seeker’s Paradise’, including that the MP was involved in an affair with Yorgen Fenech and had received "corrupt money" from the businessman. Cutajar had consequently initiated libel proceedings referring to the publication, with these being subsequently dropped.

During those proceedings, the sequence of proof had been inverted upon Cutajar’s request, with Camilleri subsequently citing as evidence a ‘WhatsApp’ chat log of over 2,200 messages between Cutajar and Yorgen Fenech. These messages had also been published on Camilleri’s blog.

This led Cutajar, through her lawyers, to file an application before the Court of Magistrates regarding said publications. Inasmuch as the merits of what had been requested were already under the scrutiny of the Criminal Court (presided by a different member of the Judiciary), said court did abstained from ruling on the matter. This led to Cutajar writing a letter to the Attorney General, in which she made reference to the blog post and requested proceedings to be taken against Camilleri insofar as the latter’s actions were a breach of a publication ban issued by the Criminal Court.

The AG, in turn, presented a note in this regard before the Criminal Court presiding over the compilation proceedings against Yorgen Fenech, with the court ultimately ordering the Commissioner of Police to initiate an investigation to establish whether Camilleri had indeed breached a publication ban. After this investigation was concluded, the Commissioner was ordered to initiate appropriate proceedings against Camilleri owing to a breach of a publication ban, handed in the aforementioned proceedings against Fenech.

Camilleri initiated constitutional proceedings before the First Hall of the Civil Court, where he argued that his right to freedom of expression and right to a fair hearing had been breached. Compensation for damages were also requested, with the historian also citing that the publication of the chat log was in the public interest.

The Court, presided over by Mr Justice Toni Abela, dismissed these claims, finding that no breach of human rights had indeed occurred – be it a breach of the right to a fair hearing or the right to freedom of expression.

It was noted that whilst the police had made an attempt to take a statement from Camilleri during their investigation, the latter did not make himself available.

In particular, reference was made to the publication of the chats on the blog, with the court holding that the court order was not preoccupied with the libel proceedings, but rather with this aforementioned publication. Indeed, it was established by the police that the chats uploaded to the website corresponded to those in the acts of proceedings against Fenech.

It was determined that the chats had ultimately been leaked from the same proceedings against Fenech which are subject to a publication ban. At this juncture, the court condemned the leakages by people "who should know better and who through their actions render the work of the prosecution and court more difficult."

The court also referred to the argument that the publication was in the public interest. It had been argued by Camilleri that a decision of the Broadcasting Authority further demonstrated this public interest notion. The court however noted a decision of the Data Commissioner, with the appeal decision concluding that "From reading the controller’s blog on the day he leaked the chats, his primary motivation seems to be to subject the third party, to public humiliation and to advance his legal interests before the Court of Magistrates. Public interest appears to have been only an afterthought."

It was noted by the court that threats of recordings and messages were a characteristic of Camilleri’s ‘journalistic’ style. Indeed, reference was made to a statement by Saviour Balzan who informed the police that Camilleri had threatened him, citing the possession of chats with Fenech.

It was also noted that Camilleri had disregarded the fact that the chat publication could have led to pre-trial prejudice. In particular, the court criticised Camilleri’s affirmation that the lawyers of the Attorney General are weak, and that his work is also due to the lack of strength and activity of our authorities.

The court concluded by stating that this case serves to demonstrate the pressure which takes place outside the courts, and which ultimately leads only to a situation where justice is not reached serenely. The courts, it was noted, have an obligation to consider public opinion, but never retain an obligation to decide according to such public opinion.

Lawyers Julian Farrugia and Miguel Degabriele appeared for the State Advocate.