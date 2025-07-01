Diver Dione Galdes dies at Mater Dei Hospital after rescue on Sunday

Dione Galdes has been identified as the diver who died at Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday.

59-year-old Galdes was on Sunday rescued after finding himself in difficulty while diving was confirmed dead on Tuesday.

The police said a magisterial inquiry has been launched and investigations are ongoing after the man succumbed to his injuries at Mater Dei Hospital.

The police were notified of the incident at around 9am. He was assisted by others who were with him at the time and pulled from the sea.

After receiving medical assistance, he was taken by ambulance to Mater Dei for urgent medical treatment.

Magistrate Ian Farrugia is leading an inquiry.