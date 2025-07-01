Students, lecturer charged over exposing FreeHour security flaw granted presidential pardon

Three students and a lecturer who were charged with hacking Malta’s largest student app, FreeHour have been granted a presidential pardon.

The students being charged are Michael Debono, 22, Giorgio Grigolo, 21, and Luke Bjorn Scerri, 23. They were all being accused of gaining unauthorised access to the app.

Lecturer Mark Joseph Vella, 45, is also being charged as an accomplice, after proofreading a certain email sent to Freehour by the students.

The government said the presidential pardon was granted following a political commitment made by Prime Minister Robert Abela and a recommendation by the Cabinet of Ministers.

The Prime Minister had argued the matter should not only be addressed from a legal perspective but also from the standpoint of what is fair and just, emphasising the State “must take responsibility when the country’s laws require updating to reflect technological realities.”

Criminal proceedings against the individuals have now been brought to an end.

Back in October 2022, the students scanned the app’s software and discovered vulnerabilities in it.

Giorgio Grigolo made a change to the app to inform FreeHour of this vulnerability. He then took a screenshot of the change and then reverted everything back to its original state shortly after.

The students then emailed FreeHour’s founder, Zach Ciappara, outlining their findings and asked for a reward in return for finding this mistake.

After receiving the email, Ciappara reported the matter to the police and an investigation was opened.

Scerri, Grigolo, and Debono were arrested at their homes in November of 2022 arrested and taken into custody. Police strip-searched them, searched their homes, and seized various tech devices and equipment.