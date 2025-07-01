Bail denied for man who harassed his grandmother for drug money

A 28–year-old delivery driver residing in Birżebbuġa pleaded not guilty to harassing his grandmother on Tuesday.

The man repeatedly bothered his grandmother to hand over money in order for him to support his synthetic drug habit.

Inspector Omar Zammit explained the man’s grandmother is a very elderly woman and she is constantly harassed by him to supply him drug money. If she refuses to do so, his temper flares, becoming violent and he makes the poor woman fear for her life, Zammit explained.

He also informed the court the woman had already submitted a previous report to the police in April. However, when he was arraigned, she chose to drop the complaint and stated that she simply wants him to seek assistance and address the problem.

The court was informed the accused cooperated with the police and has accepted he needs help.

Defence lawyer Thomas Barbara Sant requested supervised bail, arguing that the man has a stable job and a stable residence. The prosecuting inspector objected on the basis he had attempted to attend a detox programme but left voluntarily after a mere two days and the man showed no commitment to rehabilitate himself.

The accused man requested the court to speak and he was allowed to do so. “I love my grandmother very deeply. I will take nothing from prison. I have a 7-month-old son, who thankfully cannot understand anything yet and I want him to grow up knowing his father as a good man, not like this”. He also told the court that he was intending to return to the detox programme and admitted that it was a mistake on his part that he left.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit told the man that she sympathises with him but she cannot trust him just yet.

“Halting a drug habit is not an easy process. Especially synthetic drugs. It is not something that happens in a day”, she told him. Thus, she denied bail and he was remanded in custody.