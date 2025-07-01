Fraud probe into nurses union head was launched after media reports, police sergeant tells court

Police inspector Wayne Rodney Borg confirmed on Tuesday a fraud investigation into nurses union head Paul Pace was launched following media reports.

This is opposed to what the Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses (MUMN) had said, arguing that Pace was targeted as a form of intimidation.

Nurses Union President Paul Pace was back in court on Tuesday as the fraud and misappropriation proceedings against him resumed. He is pleading not guilty.

Pace was charged in court in June after investigations revealed he had received the amount of €4,000 in overtime wages.

He had not been present at work on 17 different occasions, despite being scheduled as the on-call nurse.

This amounted to €2,607.62 in overpaid hours. Regarding on-call payments, Pace allegedly received €1,488.36 more than what he was entitled to. Pace has since reimbursed the overpayment.

During police interrogation, Pace admitted the discrepancies could have resulted from an error on his part but stated that it was the responsibility of the relevant government department to verify overtime claims.

Inspector Borg had already given detailed testimony during Pace’s initial arraignment, noting that the accused had previously appeared before the Public Service Commission in relation to his conduct for 2023 and 2024, and disciplinary action had already been taken for those years.

Investigators then turned their attention to other years, but due to the hospital’s data retention policy, they were only able to access records from 2021 onwards.

A police sergeant from the Financial Crimes Investigation Department also gave brief testimony, stating that he was asked to assist with the investigation in September 2023 and was present during Pace’s interrogations. In response to a question from the defence, the officer confirmed that Pace fully cooperated during questioning and did not invoke his right to remain silent.

The case has been adjourned to October.

Magistrate Monica Vella is presiding over the case.

The prosecution is being led by Attorney General lawyers Francesco Refalo and Rebekah Gatt, alongside prosecuting inspector Wayne Rodney Borg.

Defence lawyer Stephen Tonna Lowell is representing Pace.