Accused told wife he would make her cry 'tears of blood' in dispute over children

Ebderi Edriss Gumaa Faraj, a 41-year-old Libyan man from Santa Venera, was handed a 10-month sentence, suspended for two years after being found guilty of causing his wife and the mother of his children to fear that violence would be used against her.

He was also found guilty of insulting and threatening his partner.

The incident dates back to January of 2021 when a report was filed by the injured party, who claimed her husband was sending her threatening voice messages. These were sent from his mobile number. He threatened to take their children to Libya, make her cry “tears of blood” and threatened that he would not leave her in peace.

A risk assessment test indicated a high-risk scenario for the victim.

The victim herself testified in the proceedings, telling the court that she was undergoing separation proceedings from the accused. After the Appoġġ Agency had suspended his supervised access visits, he began sending her messages demanding to see his children.

“If you don’t do what I say, things will end badly. I won’t leave you in peace. You’ll regret not doing what I say. I will take the kids away, I’ll make you suffer for life”, he would tell her in the messages and calls which were also referred to in court.

He also told her “I will keep trying until I drive you crazy and you suffer a heart attack”.

Thus, the court found him guilty of the charges and handed him a sentence of 10 months, suspended for two years. He was warned of the consequences were he to commit another offence during this operative period.

The court also placed the accused under a treatment order for a two-year period to address his anger management issues. A restraining order in favour of the wife was also issued.

The court was presided over by Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech.