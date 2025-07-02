Armed robbery reported at Sliema shop overnight

Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place at a shop on Triq ix-Xatt in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The incident occurred at around 2am, when two men, reportedly armed with a knife, entered the premises and demanded money from the cashier—a 25-year-old man from Nepal.

According to preliminary investigations, the suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash and other items. No one was injured during the incident.

Police are actively searching for the two men involved. Investigations are ongoing.