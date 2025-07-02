Fine for man caught driving without valid licence or insurance

A 23-year-old man was brought to court on Wednesday morning after he was found driving without a valid licence and without valid insurance.

As heard in court, local wardens were carrying out their usual routine checks in Ħamrun and a particular Honda vehicle was stopped. The accused, Kazem Fleydzh Mahmud, was in the car with a friend. He was not in possession of a valid driving licence or valid insurance. The wardens later contacted an inspector at the local police station and arrested both the accused and his friend.

When questioned, the owner of the vehicle claimed that he did not know that his car was taken by the man.

When asked if he will be contesting the arrest, defence lawyer Mario Mifsud said that an arrest on a mere traffic contravention is way out of reach. “If we are going to arrest everyone guilty of a traffic contravention, the court can be shut down immediately. The prosecution clearly did not have to move forward with an arrest over such charges”.

However, the accused pleaded guilty to the charges and confirmed his admisison after consulting with his lawyer.

During submissions with regards to punishment, Inspector Ian Vella requested a three-month sentence, suspended for a year. Further investigations resulted that it was not his first time being found driving without a valid driving licence as required by law, and was also not covered by insurance.

Defence lawyer Mario Mifsud objected. The charges brought against the accused did not include the charge of recidivism so the previous instance mentioned should be irrelevant to the court. Some individuals are brought to court facing the recidivism charge and the suspended sentence is not even considered. In light of such an early admission and a clean criminal record, a fine would be the obvious, fair punishment.

Mifsud also made reference to other cases where individuals were handed a suspended sentence after facing much graver charges than simply driving without a licence. He requested the court to consider a proper balance in punishment. “Otherwise individuals will be awarded a suspended sentence no matter what they do”.

Magistrate Kevan Azzopardi awarded the accused a fine of €2,400 euro and banned him from obtaining a driving licence for a period of 1 year.

The prosecution was led by Inspector Ian Vella. The accused was assisted by defence lawyer Mario Mifsud.