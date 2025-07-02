Car parked at Gozo General Hospital under investigation after bomb suspicion
Police say a car parked at the Gozo General Hospital is under investigation following a reported bomb threat.
Updated at 14:16
A car parked in the Gozo General Hospital car park has been placed under investigation following a report of a bomb in the vehicle
The threat was reported earlier today and has led to police and AFM presence at the hospital’s parking area.
Police and members of the AFM's Bomb Squad are on site investigating the case.
An AFM spokesperson told Maltatoday that while the operation is still ongoing, it is likely that there is no real threat
