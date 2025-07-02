menu

Car parked at Gozo General Hospital under investigation after bomb suspicion

Police say a car parked at the Gozo General Hospital is under investigation following a reported bomb threat.

juliana_zammit
2 July 2025, 1:38pm
by Juliana Zammit
Gozo General Hospital (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
Gozo General Hospital (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)

Updated at 14:16

A car parked in the Gozo General Hospital car park has been placed under investigation following a report of a bomb in the vehicle

The threat was reported earlier today and has led to police and AFM presence at the hospital’s parking area.

Police and members of the AFM's Bomb Squad are on site investigating the case.

An AFM spokesperson told Maltatoday that while the operation is still ongoing, it is likely that there is no real threat

More information to follow

Juliana Zammit is a part-time staff reporter and social media journalists. She is curren...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.