Court issues restraining order after man pleads guilty to insulting partner

A man residing in Tarxien pleaded guilty to attempting to use force against his partner and for insulting and threatening her.

The accusations brought against the man were classified as contraventions in the Criminal Code.

The domestic violence unit received reports regarding a number of incidents between the two, which took place in May. The victim told police that he insulted and threatened her.

It emerged in court that the couple experienced frequent and recurring disputes with some disagreements escalating to a serious degree. It was also heard that the couple share a five-month-old baby together.

Lawyer Jacob Magri, appearing for the parte civile, requsted the court to issue a restraining order in favour of the woman. They considered a restraining order as enough since the charges faced were only contraventions, carrying the maximum punishment of a detention. The intention of the parties was to keep the peace between the victim and accused.

After his admission, the man was found guilty by the court. A restraining order for a period of three years was issued with a guarantee of €2,300 to be paid if he breaks it.

Inspector Sherona Buhagiar prosecuted. Lawyer Amadeus Cachia assisted the man. Magistrate Kevan Azzopardi presided. Lawyer Jacob Magri appeared for the parte civile.