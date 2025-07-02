Inmate reported to the police for insulting his child's mother, breaking protection order

A 38-year-old man was arraigned in court for allegedly breaching a protection order in favour of his child's mother.

The charges also included recidivism and breaching bail conditions.

He pleaded not guilty.

The man, who cannot be named due to a publication ban, is already serving a prison sentence and will be released from the Corradino Correctional facility in October.

Prior to the sitting, the man was ordered to be escorted out of the courtroom as the magistrate said that he was throwing very dirty looks at the inspector in charge of his case.

The investigation started after the alleged victim reported him to police for insulting her, calling her a clown and a fool.

The pair allegedly called each other from prison, which ended in a heated argument. The woman accused the man of speaking to other women whilst the man was furious after the woman told him that she too was communicating with other men.

The court heard that the two share a child and that the mother frequently visited the man at the prison facility accompanied by the daughter. There was clear regular, contact between them, the inspector said.

The court had already issued a previous protection order which stated that he cannot communicate with her in any manner. Thus, he was in breach of it and the warrant was issued as a result.

The court heard that the man fully cooperated after being spoken to. Inspector Sherona Buhagiar confirmed in court that she had personally heard the call recordings and that he did indeed insult the woman.

A bail request was made so that he could undergo a Caritas rehabilitation programme and it was granted by the court. Once his original sentence has been served, the man will first need to finish the programme before he is allowed to be released on bail.

The court informed him of the conditions imposed on him, once his sentence on the original case is served. The man is to reside with his mother in Birkirkara. As long as he is not incarcerated again, or undergoing treatment, he is to sign a bail book three times weekly and abide by a curfew. The court also upheld the bail against a personal guarantee of €6,000.

The court warned the accused that it is issuing another protection order.

He advised the man to refuse to speak with the woman even if she attempts to do so. “Even if she tries to speak to you, do not reply at all costs.” The court also clarified that the man’s rights to access his daughter were still present despite being prohibited from contacting the mother. The court informed the convicted man that he was to communicate with the mother regarding the daughter via lawyers.

Defence lawyer Sean Zammit assisted the man. Inspector Sherona Buhagiar prosecuted.