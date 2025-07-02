Police search for missing man last seen in St Julian's

Police are urging the public to come forward with information on the whereabouts of 43-year-old Jonathan Farrugia.

Farrugia was reported missing as he was last seen in St Julian's wearing orange shorts and a white t-shirt. The police said that Farrugia has a tattoo on his left wrist.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact the Malta Police Force through Facebook, by calling the Police General Headquarters at 21 224001/119, or by visiting their nearest police station.