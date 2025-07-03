Man gets six-and-a-half-year jail term after assault on ex-partner left her with permanent facial scar

A 36-year-old man was handed a six-and-a-half-year prison term after being found guilty of causing his then partner grievous injuries as well as a permanent facial scar.

Mohammed Ali Yousuf Nour, a plumber from Somalia, was charged with a plethora of offences including grievous bodily harm aggravated due to the victim being a partner and cohabitant, threatening and insulting his partner as well as causing her to fear that violence would be used against her.

The court heard the victim and aggressor had been in a relationship for just over two years. Although the pair had gone their separate ways around two months before the incident, the victim confirmed that they had rekindled their relationship and were living under the same roof at the time of the offences.

It emerged that on the night of the incident, 1 May 2024, the pair had been celebrating the public holiday and drinking vodka. The victim stated that at one point, the pair “became a bit emotional and began to argue about some past events”.

It was at this juncture that “Jo Mohammed”, who, according to the victim, had a “very tempered” character, became very angry.

This prompted the victim to go to bed and attempt to sleep. However, Yousuf Nour followed her and began to strike her repeatedly across her back and head.

It was also recalled that Yousuf Nour began to insult her, calling her a “bitch” and “slut” after she had informed him that she was seeking work. The victim also stated that she could not remember how many times she had been struck due to the pain she was suffering.

The next day, the woman visited a nearby shop after going to a bar to buy cigarettes. The shop owner, upon seeing her facial injuries, suggested that she should go to the police inasmuch as “he was tired of this story”. Indeed, the owner of the shop confirmed before the court that the victim had various visible facial injuries, including a swollen eye, bruises, and blood.

One facial wound in particular left a permanent scar.

The shop owner also confirmed that Nour would tell him that her injuries were the result of self-harm, rather than any domestic violence.

Nour was ultimately found guilty of causing the woman grievous injuries, insulting, harassing, and causing her to fear the use of violence against her. In its considerations, the Court took stock of the woman’s prior request to drop the charges and the fact that she had visited the aggressor while he was in preventive custody.

In domestic violence cases, it is possible for the victim to make a request to drop the charges, with the court being afforded discretion as to whether such a plea should be upheld or dismissed. In this particular case, the court rejected said request.

Nour was ultimately handed a 78-month prison-term.

A treatment order was also imposed, with the perpetrator being ordered to cover court expenses.

The court was presided over by Magistrate Abigail Critien.

The prosecution was led by Police Inspector Colin Sheldon with the assistance of AG lawyer Jurgen Dalli.