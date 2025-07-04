Two men remanded in custody after series of armed robberies

Two men who were arrested on Wednesday in connection with armed robberies were arraigned and remanded on custody on Friday morning.

Antoine Agius, a 42-year-old homeless man and Ans Algheziwi, a 36-year-old Libyan construction worker residing in Sliema, were charged with a multiplicity of offences, including three separate armed robberies, the illegal arrest of various victims of the said robberies, the unauthorised carrying of weapons outside their surroundings or residence, as well as driving without a licence and voluntary damage to property.

Agius was separately charged with receiving stolen property, breaching bail conditions and recidivism. Algheziwi, also charged in his individual capacity with breaching bail conditions and recidivism, was also accused of stealing the vehicle used in the robberies.

Inspector Lydon Zammit informed the court that police had received a report of an armed robbery during the early hours of the morning on 2 July. According to the report, two topless men sporting a face-cover had entered a Sliema establishment before approaching the victim and stealing money and cigarettes.

Two subsequent reports were received by the police in the following hours. The next armed robbery allegedly took place in Mġarr, where the accused held a gun to a taxi driver’s neck and demanded money before taking a bag containing €500.

The final robbery allegedly took place at a San Ġwann pharmacy. Once more, it was recalled that the same two men, once again topless and wearing a face covering, entered the establishment before committing theft aggravated by violence and means.

Police continued their investigation and subsequently stopped Agius in a red vehicle which had been allegedly used in all three robberies. Evidence was found in this vehicle, with Algheziwi also being arrested shortly after at his Sliema residence.

The court also heard that Algheziwi required medical assistance and spent a day at Mater Dei Hospital to this effect.

The validity of the arrest was not contested. Defence lawyer Matthew Xuereb, representing Agius, questioned whether verifications as to the mental state of his client during the commission of the offences had been made, given that he had only been released from Mount Carmel Hospital some days before. Inspector Lydon Zammit responded in the negative, stating that they found no need to do so.

Bail was not requested at this stage. However, lawyer Matthew Xuereb and legal aid lawyer Yanica Barbara Sant requested that a recommendation be made to the effect that the accused men are evaluated so that it may be determined whether they should be kept at the forensic unit.

The court was presided over by Magistrate Monica Vella.

The prosecution was led by Inspectors Lydon Zammit, Keith Rizzo and Dylan Pace with the assistance of lawyer Martina Calleja from the Attorney General’s office.

Lawyer Matthew Xuereb appeared for Antoine Agius.

Legal aid lawyer Yanica Barbara Sant appeared for Ans Algheziwi.