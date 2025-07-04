Man charged after he was caught at airport with 100 cocaine capsules in stomach

A man has been charged with importing cocaine after he was caught at the airport with 100 capsules of cocaine in stomach.



Stanley Anayo Chukwu Chukwukere, a 53-year-old unemployed man from Nigeria, was also charged with conspiracy and possession of cocaine in circumstances demonstrating that such was not for his own personal use.



The prosecution informed the court that on 2 July, the police together with customs officers and airport officials had carried out a joint exercise in connection with arrivals that evening. The accused, arriving from Brussels and carrying only a bag on his person, was flagged.



The man had accused officials of stopping him only due to the fact that he is black. Whilst his belongings were not flagged by the scanner, the accused, whilst at Mater Dei Hospital, later told the police inspector that he had ingested 100 capsules of cocaine.



Once the capsules were removed, the accused was read his rights and arrested.



The validity of the arrest was not contested, and no request for bail was made during the sitting.



A freezing order was also issued.



Magistrate Monica Vella presided over the court. Inspector Jonathan Pace prosecuted with the assistance of AG lawyer Daniel Tabone. Legal aid lawyer Yanica Barbara Sant appeared for Chukwukere.