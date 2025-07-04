Man caught driving without license and insurance handed suspended sentence

A man was handed a one-year prison-term suspended for two years, after pleading guilty to driving a car without a license and valid insurance.

Abdulaziz Saleh Mahmud, a 23-year-old man born in Syria, was stopped by LESA officers at around 7pm yesterday. Upon realising that the man had no valid license or insurance, the officers contacted the police who subsequently arrested him.

After being warned that the charges he was facing carry with them potential imprisonment, the defendant confirmed his guilty plea with the assistance of an interpreter.

The man was handed a one-year prison-term, suspended for two years. He was also disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving license for a period of six months.

Magistrate Monica Vella presided over the court.

Inspectors Jonathan Cassar and Kelsey Bugeja prosecuted.

The defendant was represented by defence lawyer Silvan Pulis.