Man imprisoned for two months after pleading guilty to keeping synthetic drugs

A man was handed a two-month prison term after pleading guilty to the unauthorised possession of synthetic drugs.

Amer Elssaeh, a 36-year-old man from Libya, also pleaded guilty to charges of leading an idle and vagrant life, begging, and failing to show that he has habitually endeavoured to engage in some occupation whilst not possessing property or having other means of subsistence.

The defendant, who is homeless, had been identified by community police during inspections. He was released from prison around one year ago after serving another term.

The validity of the arrest was not contested, with Elssaeh confirming his guilty plea after being warned by the court that he could potentially face an effective prison term.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Monica Vella, sentenced the man to a two-month prison term, and ordered that the judgment be communicated to relevant authorities so that the defendant receives the appropriate assistance and help after being evaluated.

Inspector Matthew Attard prosecuted.

Lawyer Adriano Spiteri appeared for the defendant.