Repeat offender back in custody after police catch him in breach of curfew at Paceville

A 21-year-old man was remanded in custody on Friday after being charged with breaching two separate sets of bail conditions, committing an offence during the operative period of a suspended sentence, and recidivism.

Luke Cremona, from Zurrieq, appeared in court on Friday in what was far from his first encounter with the law. In 2024, he was accused of threatening his mother and causing her to fear that violence would be used against her.

Before that, he also admitted to uploading a derogatory video of a police inspector on social media platform TikTok.

The court was informed that during the early hours of 3 July, the police had been searching for another individual in Paceville. At around 12:30am, Cremona was identified and arrested, as his presence meant that he was in breach of a curfew which had been imposed as one of the bail conditions.

The validity of the arrest was not contested, with the accused pleading not guilty to the charges.

Bail was not requested, however lawyers appearing for Cremona requested that the youth is given the necessary help at Corradino Correctional Facility.

Magistrate Monica Vella presided over the court.

Inspector Colin Sheldon prosecuted.

Defence lawyers Francesca Zarb and Martina Herrera appeared for Cremona.