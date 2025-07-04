Man lands in court after threatening ex-partner with a fork

A 50-year-old man was remanded in custody after slightly injuring his ex-partner with a fork and harassing her.

The accused, a homeless man from Libya, was also charged with breaching bail conditions and causing his ex-partner to fear that violence would be used against her.

The court was informed that the alleged victim had filed a report with the domestic violence unit. She explained that arguments between them were the norm, with the accused on occasion not allowing her to leave the house. A risk assessment returned a result of extreme danger.

The validity of the arrest was not contested, with the accused pleading not guilty to the charges.

Bail was not requested.

Magistrate Monica Vella presided over the Court.

Inspector Antonello Magri prosecuted.

Lawyers Dustin Camilleri and Mariah Vassallo represented the accused.