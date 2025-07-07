Police warn against scammers posing as Maltese bank officials

The police force is calling on the public to exercise greater caution over a spike in fraudulent messages and phone calls from scammers posing as Maltese bank officials.

Through these messages, the public is being sent a link – which changes from time to time – followed by a phone call originating from the number (+356) 99180001 or (+356) 991800001.

Since November 2024, the Police have received over 60 such reports.

In these calls, a woman speaking perfect Maltese introduces herself as a bank employee working within the bank’s fraud department. This woman uses different names in different calls, such as Sandra, Cynthia, or Rachel, and addresses the victim by their name.

The ‘employee’ goes on to tell the victim: “Recently, you used an iPhone to make a transaction in (here a Maltese locality is mentioned),” or “Some transactions amounting to X amount were made – are you aware of them? You will receive a link – please click on it so that we can stop these transactions.”

When the victims deny any knowledge of such transactions, they are told they should have received a link – or may have already received it – on their mobile and are asked to cancel the transaction.

Once the victim clicks on the link, they are directed to a webpage that closely resembles the bank’s legitimate website, including the corporate logo, designed to appear authentic and deceive the victims. As soon as the call ends, multiple transactions are made to various beneficiaries outside of Malta.

“These messages and phone calls are nothing more than a scam! If you receive them… ignore them,” the police’s statement read.