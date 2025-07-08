Two die in separate swimming accidents at Sliema and Xlendi

The police are investigating two separate incidents in which individuals lost their lives while swimming.

The first incident occurred at around 1am, when police were informed that a 25-year-old man from Nepal, residing in Qormi, had been admitted to Mater Dei Hospital after encountering difficulties while swimming in the Exiles area of Sliema.

Preliminary investigations indicate the victim had gone swimming with friends when, for reasons yet to be determined, he found himself in distress. His friends managed to pull him out of the water and immediately called for assistance. He was certified dead shortly after being admitted to hospital.

The second incident took place at approximately 7:15am in Xlendi Bay, Gozo, where police were requested to assist after a person was spotted unconscious in the sea.

Bystanders provided first aid and brought the man to shore. A medical team arrived on the scene shortly afterwards, but unfortunately, the 67-year-old man from Munxar, Gozo, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police investigations into both incidents are ongoing. Magistrates’ inquiries have been appointed.