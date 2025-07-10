Charges faced by Jimmy Magro are time-barred, defence lawyers argue

All charges faced by Jimmy Magro are time-barred, his defence lawyers argued in court on Thursday.

The former Labour Party secretary general was charged with various offences earlier this week, including fraud and misappropriation of around €20,000 in EU funds.

Lawyers representing Magro had initially indicated that the charges may be challenged on the grounds of prescription. On Thursday, defence lawyer Franco Debono put this argument into action, arguing that some of the charges are manifestly time-barred.

Following a brief sitting, the case was adjourned to 14 July.

In April, Magro was found guilty of helping a bidder secure a €250,000 public contract for waste collection equipment in 2014, when he was serving as a special consultant to the Local Councils Association. The judgment is currently under appeal.

Magistrate Giannella Camilleri Busuttil presided over the court.

Superintendent Rennie Stivala prosecuted.

Defence lawyers Franco Debono, Roberto Spiteri and Michael Sciriha are assisting Magro.