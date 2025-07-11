Young British man dies after fall from hotel balcony in St Julian’s

A 25-year-old British man lost his life early Thursday morning after falling from a hotel balcony in Spinola Road, St Julian’s.

Police were alerted to the incident at around 4:15am, and officers from the St Julian’s Police Station immediately responded to the scene. Preliminary investigations indicate that the man fell from a balcony of the hotel where he was staying.

A medical team was called to assist, but the young man was certified dead on site.

A magisterial inquiry has been launched and is being led by Magistrate Philip Galea Farrugia, who has appointed a number of experts to assist in the ongoing investigation.

Police investigations are still underway.