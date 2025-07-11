Woman remanded in custody after allegedly stealing from establishment, car

A woman was remanded in custody after allegedly stealing cash from an establishment as well as a briefcase from a parked vehicle.

Sabrina Grech, a 35-year-old woman who is unemployed, was also charged with breaching a probation order, breaching bail conditions, as well as recidivism.

The court was informed that Grech had been identified during police investigations through the use of CCTV footage and that she reported to the San Giljan Police Station two days ago, where she was arrested.

The validity of the arrest was initially contested inasmuch as the duty magistrate was notified of the arrest more than one hour after it had taken place, and this notwithstanding that the woman had voluntarily reported to the police station herself.

The prosecution rebutted, stating that she had only reported to the police station in order to sign the bail book and that therefore, her presence was not, strictly speaking, voluntary -- but was rather imposed.

The validity of the arrest was ultimately confirmed by the Court.

The accused pleaded not guilty to all charges.

A request for bail was then made, with the prosecution objecting on various grounds, including that the accused has failed to sign the bail book consistently, has breached several bail conditions and does not have a fixed residence. Reference was also made to the woman’s drug problem and a fear that evidence would be tampered with.

Defence lawyer Adreana Zammit, appearing for Grech, stated that the accused would live at her mother’s residence, and that it would be more appropriate, in view of her drug problem, for her to receive all the assistance necessary.

Bail was ultimately denied, and the accused was remanded in custody.

Inspectors Ian Azzopardi and Francesca Calleja prosecuted with the assistance of lawyer Nicholas De Gaetano from the Office of the Attorney General.

Defence lawyer Adreana Zammit assisted Grech.