Man seriously injured after falling from a height in Kerċem

karl_azzopardi
11 July 2025, 7:29pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Gozo General Hospital (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
A man on Friday suffered serious injuries after falling a height of one storey in Gozo.

The police said the accident happened in Triq it-Torri in Kerċem at around 3pm.

Preliminary investigations showed a 55-year-old man lost his balance and fell into a garden at his residence.

A medical team transferred the man to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Duty magistrate Simone Grech has launched an inquiry, and police investigations are ongoing.

 

