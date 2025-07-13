Elderly man dies after falling five storeys at Balzan apartment block

An 81-year-old man has died after falling five storeys in an apartment block in Vjal il-Bon Pastur, Balzan

Police were informed of the incident at 4am on Sunday. Initial investigations suggested that the man fell from a height of four storeys into the yard of his residence.

A medical team and members of the Civil Protection Department went on site to assist, but the man was certified dead on the spot.

Magistrate Philip Galea Farrugia has opened an inquiry and appointed several experts to help with the investigation. The police’s own investigations are ongoing.