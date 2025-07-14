Man remanded in custody after allegedly punching another man at police station

A 29-year-old man was remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to breaching bail conditions and causing another person grievous bodily harm during a fight at a police station.

The man, who was also charged with breaching public order, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecution said that the accused was involved in a heated argument, where he punched another person at the police station. It was moreover stated that the altercation was captured by way of CCTV cameras.

Bail was requested because the alleged victim signed a ‘waiver’ indicating that he has no intention to proceed against the accused. The prosecution however rebutted, stating that the man already breached various bail conditions and that the place of the incident added to the severity of the incident.

The request was denied.

The court was presided over by Magistrate Noel Bartolo.