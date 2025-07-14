Conditional discharge for man who jokingly told airport staff he had a bomb in his luggage

A man was handed a conditional discharge after admitting that he told airport staff that “he had a bomb” in his luggage.

Tommaso Palmieri, a 59-year-old Italian national, was arraigned on Monday and charged with maliciously spreading false news likely to alarm public opinion.

The court heard how the man was preparing to board a flight to Rome, when he was asked by airport staff whether his ticket had included carry-on baggage. After paying an amount which, according to Palmieri, exceeded the amount he had originally paid in Italy for his luggage, he was subsequently asked whether he had any electronics in his luggage.

It was at this juncture that Palmieri responded that he “had a bomb”. He was subsequently arrested.

The man pleaded guilty to the charges brought against him, confirming his admission after being afforded time to reconsider his decision.

He was ultimately handed a conditional discharge and must not commit another offence within the next two years.

The court was presided over by Magistrate Leonard Caruana.

Inspector Roxanne Tabone prosecuted.

Defence lawyer Giannella De Marco assisted the defendant.