Three men handed suspended sentence after leaving victim with facial wounds at Gianpula

Three young men were handed a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to grievously injuring another man at Gianpula, while also breaching public order.

David Benjamin Bertrand, a 21-year-old student, Yahya Hidara, a 22-year-old electrician and Zaccaria Farsoui, a 25-year-old transport officer, all pleaded guilty to the charges brought against them.

Whilst Bertrand and Farsoui are French nationals, Hidara is Italian.

The court heard how on Sunday night, police were informed that a man had been assaulted by three individuals.

Upon arriving at the scene of the incident, the victim was found with visible wounds to his face. Whereas two of the aggressors had fled the scene, Hidara was arrested.

The other two men were arrested later at an apartment where the three defendants were staying.