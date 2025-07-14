Villa owner files judicial protest against Maypole over sound nuisance from freezers

A Birkirkara villa owner has taken Maypole bakery to court, accusing it of causing a constant noise nuisance from industrial chillers and freezers placed behind his home.

Joseph Grech, a resident of a villa on Dom Mauro Inguanez Street in Birkirkara, lodged a judicial protest in the First Hall of the Civil Court against the local Maypole bakery. In his protest, he named bakery owner Jonathan Caruana, franchise director Mario Debono, and property owner George Portelli as respondents.

Grech claimed that continuous, loud noise was being generated by chillers and freezers installed in the bakery’s backyard, directly adjacent to his bedroom, which he said became particularly intolerable during the summer months as the machinery ran around the clock.

He stated that when Maypole had initially applied for planning permission roughly a decade ago, an engineer’s report had recommended placing the equipment at the front of the bakery, facing Psaila Street, in order to reduce the impact on neighboring homes.

He alleged that despite this recommendation, the chillers and freezers were instead installed behind the premises, closer to his property.

Grech further asserted that repeated attempts by his family to resolve the matter had proved futile. He claimed the bakery declined to erect a higher dividing wall, and that the noise insulation later installed failed to curb the disturbance.

Through his lawyer, Mark Said, Grech demanded Maypole either reposition or sufficiently soundproof the equipment to eliminate the noise nuisance, warning that otherwise the matter would escalate to further legal action.

The judicial protest was signed by lawyer Mark Said.