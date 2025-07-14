More than 1,300 expired Blue Badges returned to CRPD

More than 1,300 expired Blue Badges were retrieved by the Commission for the Rights of Persons with Disability in 2024.

The Commission for the Rights of Persons with Disability (CRPD) also investigated over 250 reports of misuse involving Blue Badges and reserved parking bays, confiscating 53 fraudulent badges that were being used illegally.

These figures were published in the CRPD’s annual report for 2024, presented to Inclusion and Voluntary Sector Minister Julia Farrugia by Commissioner Rhoda Garland.

The report highlights a growing awareness among people with disabilities and their families about their rights. Around 500 complaints of alleged discrimination were filed last year, with issues ranging from accessibility and education to employment and the provision of goods and services.

The CRPD followed up on each case, successfully resolving some through concrete action or compromise. Others were dismissed after it was found that no discrimination had occurred, while a number remain under investigation.

Minister Julia Farrugia said the rise in reports is a positive sign.

“It shows that more persons with disabilities and their families are becoming increasingly aware of their rights,” she said. “This is a direct result of consistent awareness campaigns led by the ministry and the CRPD over the years.”

She stressed the government’s work goes beyond awareness-raising. “We continue to provide support, information, and tangible tools so people with disabilities can claim what is rightfully theirs. These results confirm that our vision of a more inclusive society is becoming a reality, one where everyone’s rights are respected and protected.”

The minister also launched a new educational campaign encouraging the public to act more responsibly and avoid negatively impacting people with disabilities in their daily lives.

Commissioner Garland said the CRPD recorded a 29% increase in reports in 2024 compared to the previous year. She noted that the CRPD is empowered by law to investigate discrimination claims, enforce disability rights, and monitor the implementation of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

During the year, the CRPD also participated in five EU projects related to disability and provided equality training to more than 3,600 individuals.