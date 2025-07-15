Teen tourist handed suspended jail term after spitting on pedestrians, assaulting police

A 19-year-old man on holiday in Malta was fined and handed a suspended jail term on Monday after pleading guilty to spitting at pedestrians, resisting arrest, and injuring a police officer during an incident in Gżira.

The incident took place around 5:15am on the 14 July, when police responded to noise complaints in the area. Officers arriving on site noticed a commotion and saw the man standing on a balcony, spitting at people passing below.

When police confronted him, he resisted orders, shouting in officers’ faces. While being handcuffed, he allegedly struck one of the officers, causing slight injuries, and was also charged with breaching the public peace.

The man told the court he was visiting Malta on holiday but did not know the address where he was staying.

The accused pleaded guilty to all charges.

Magistrate Elaine Rizzo warned him of the seriousness of his actions and pointed out that such offences carry potential prison sentences in Malta and abroad.

After confirming his guilty plea, the court sentenced him to nine months’ imprisonment suspended for two years, and imposed a €1,200 fine.

Magistrate Elaine Rizzo presided, police inspector Michael Vella prosecuted, and lawyer Sara Celiberti represented the accused.