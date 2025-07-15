Man accused of hitting wife against a car, granted bail

A 26-year-old father pleaded not guilty to charges of domestic violence after allegedly injuring his partner during an argument in their garage.

The man was granted bail under strict conditions on Monday after pleading not guilty to assaulting his partner and causing her slight injuries during an argument.

Muscat appeared in court accused of threatening his partner of three years, with whom he shares a nine-year-old child, and injuring her slightly during an argument on 13 July at around 11:30am.

Prosecutors recalled the altercation which took place in their garage, where the accused allegedly struck the woman, causing her to fall against a car and sustain minor injuries. The victim filed her first police report about the violence that day, and the accused was arrested the following morning at 8am.

The accused’s mother testified in court, and offered to act as a third party guarantee of bail, whilst also offering for her son to reside with her. She expressed her need for her son to be present due to her recent heart attack and other issues. The court explained to her that if her son breaches his bail conditions, the money which was accumulated by her and her partner would be taken away.

In court, the defence requested bail. Lawyer Nicholas Mifsud, appearing for the accused, argued that the injuries were slight and urged the court to put matters into perspective, noting that the accused has two young children and supports his mother, who recently suffered a heart attack.

The prosecution, led by Inspector Antonello Magri, opposed bail but requested that if it were granted, it be conditional on a supervision order. The court agreed to release the man on bail, subject to a curfew, a probation order, and a temporary supervision order.

One witness, the victim, is yet to testify.

The case continues.

Magistrate Elaine Rizzo presided over the case. Inspector Antonello Magri prosecuted whilst lawyer Nicholas Mifsud represented the accused.