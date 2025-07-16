Court acquits man, criticises police for poor evidence-gathering

A man has been acquitted of damaging a property and living a vagrant life, with the court criticising the police for their incomplete investigation of the case.

Maxwell Joe, from Liberia, was accused of breaking a door at a residence in Żejtun on 13 April. He was arraigned in court two days later.

The court acquitted him of the charges—which include voluntary property damage, living a vagrant life, breaching public peace and recidivism—because the police did not present enough evidence and the court had serious doubts on the prosecution’s version of events.

According to testimony in court, the incident happened when a family member heard someone banging against the door. The witnesses’ mother-in-law lived in the residence adjacent to him.

After hearing the noises, she went to the balcony to check what was going on, and from below, two children said that they saw a man of “dark complexion” breaking the door. These children were never identified or interrogated by police. The woman asked her son-in-law to investigate and the children told him that the person responsible was there. The witness went to ask him to leave but he did not budge.

When the police arrived on site, they found Maxwell sitting on the veranda of the residence with apparent injuries to his head. However, no medical certificate, photos, or forensic evidence were presented in court.

The court said that the inspector leading the investigation never visited the scene and did not verify whether the injuries were consistent with the alleged aggression and damage to the door.

“It’s about time that district police receive proper training on how to collect evidence and conduct a thorough investigation. Otherwise, all the work goes to waste once the case reaches court,” Magistrate Monica Vella said.

The court stressed that the investigators in charge should have a checklist guiding them on what to look for, what to preserve, and how to present evidence.

Maxwell said he had been hired by a certain Anthony Spagnol to carry out works at a nearby house and was living in a room nearby. He claimed he had been trying to handle a brick while working, fell, hit his head, and eventually was the one who called the police himself.

The damage to the door was estimated at €80.

The court observed that no one actually saw Maxwell causing the damage. For the police, finding Maxwell injured outside the door was enough to prove his guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

“The level of investigation was extremely limited. Doubts persist about who actually caused the damage,” the court said.