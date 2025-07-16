Man who threatened to stab ex-partner and phoned her 800 times in one day denied bail

A 29-year old-man from Tarxien has pleaded not guilty to a plethora of offences after being arraigned in court on Wednesday morning.

He faces charges including harassing his ex-partner, insulting and threatening her, causing her to fear violence, recidivism and disobeying police orders.

Inspector Audrey Micallef from the Domestic Violence Unit explained that the police received a total of four reports from the victim in a span of 3 weeks. From her statements, the police had a clear indication that the man constantly insulted and threatened the woman, her friends and her family members.

At a certain point, the man also threatened to stab her and mentioned a knife. One of the threats sent to the woman was: “If you are not mine, you are no one’s. Otherwise you will be dead and I am in jail.”

The pair had been in a relationship for nine years, when they broke up a year ago. The two share a 7-year-old daughter.

Whilst at the police station reporting him, he was allegedly outside in his vehicle and kept calling her repeatedly. Upon being arrested, he resisted police orders and caused great hassle and commotion such that force had to be used by the police.

On one occasion, the woman received 800 telephone calls from him in just 24 hours. On another instance, he caused damage to the common door of the victim’s apartment complex where she resides. The man also allegedly threatened the victim’s superior at work after calling him on the phone.

The validity of arrest was not contested by the defence. The accused’s father, a pensioner, took to the stand and offered his son to reside with him.

Defence lawyer Franco Debono argued in court that the man had no breach of bail and no alarming previous crime conduct. He also mentioned that the man has a stable job and had been employed for the past consecutive nine years at the same place.

The prosecution objected to bail, arguing that he cannot be trusted. When police tried to contact him following the victim’s reports, he declined all the calls and never showed up to the police station.

Furthermore, Micallef explained that the man was also involved in a separate case involving a weapoon in 2023. She emphasised his persistent character, mentioning that when the parte civile did not answer his calls or blocked him, he proceeded to harass her sister and friends.

Even when arrested, he continuously insisted to the police in charge to “call her”, referring to the victim. The inspector said this is indicative of his obsessive character and a real risk of tampering with evidence.

Magistrate Kevan Azzopardi, who is presiding over the case, refused bail for the accused. The court also issued a protection order in favour of the victim, her friends and employer. A ban on the publication of names was also issued.

Defence lawyers Franco Debono, Adreana Zammit, Marion Camilleri and Anthea Bonnici Zammit appeared for the man.

Prosecuting inspector Audrey Micallef led the case.