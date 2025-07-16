Pair out on bail after being charged with heroin trafficking in June

Two men have been released on bail three weeks after they were first charged with heroin trafficking.

Melvin Muscat, 39, and Christopher Scerri, 46, were arraigned on 23 June and charged with heroin trafficking. Scerri was also accused of heroin possession in circumstances suggesting it was not for personal use, as well as possessing a firearm and ammunition without a valif licence.

He also faced charges of breaching three sets of bail conditions, reckless driving, disobeying police orders, and committing an offence while subject to a suspended sentence.

Both men pleaded not guilty.

During a previous court sitting, Inspector Mark Mercieca testified that on 19 June he received information about a drug deal planned to take place in Qormi. Officers were dispatched to monitor the location.

The officers observed Scerri meeting Muscat, who arrived in a pick-up truck. The two exchanged red bags. Both men were already known to the police anti-drug squad.

As the officers intervened, Muscat sped off while Scerri left on foot in the direction of his mother’s house . He was seen discarding a red bag and a black pouch. The pouch was found to contain 15 sachets of a brown substance, believed to be heroin. The red bag contained an additional 500g of suspected heroin.

A subsequent search of Scerri’s home led to the seizure of mobile phones, gold, a firearm, ammunition, and a rental contract for another property in Qormi. At this second location, police found another sachet containing a brown substance along with other items suggesting possible money laundering.

Muscat remained at large but later presented himself at police headquarters. He was arrested and a search of his van uncovered a mobile phone and documents. However, the red bag exchanged earlier was not recovered.

Under cross-examination, the inspector said that Muscat had apologised for his reckless escape and admitted he could have endangered lives after speeding off at such a high speed. Muscat also allegedly drove on the wrong side of the road during his getaway.

At Tuesday’s sitting, prosecutors opposed bail. However, the court ruled that any concerns could be addressed with strict bail conditions. Bail was granted against a €6,000 deposit and an €8,000 personal guarantee for each accused. They were ordered to sign the bail book daily and observe a curfew.

The case was presided over by Magistrate Elaine Rizzo.

The prosecution was led by lawyer Daniel Tabone from the attorney general’s office and Inspector Mark Mercieca.