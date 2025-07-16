Man charged over jewellery heist given suspended sentence for beating up inmate

A man tied to Malta’s biggest jewellery heist has been sentenced to an 18-month suspended term for assaulting a fellow inmate.

Begtash Muka, 33, an Albanian national already known to the Maltese courts for his involvement in a high-profile jewellery heist and other violent offences, has been handed an 18-month suspended jail sentence for grievously injuring a fellow inmate during a fight at Corradino Correctional Facility in 2020.

Muka is also the brother of Daniel Muka, who was recently sentenced to life in prison for murdering Christian Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejowski.

Muka was convicted on Tuesday of assaulting another inmate on the morning of 26 January 2020, in what the victim described as a misunderstanding due to a language barrier, which escalated into a heated argument.

CCTV footage showed Muka abruptly punching the victim in the face near his cell, knocking him to the ground and continuing to beat him. Another inmate also joined, kicking and hitting the inmate.

Correctional officers testified that they spotted the fight on security cameras and rushed to the scene, finding the victim with a bloodied face and a cut above his eye. He was treated for a laceration and a loose tooth, which medical examiners classified as grievous injuries.

The victim himself, testifying in court, said he forgave his attacker and accepted part of the blame, saying the altercation was due to a communication breakdown.

Muka’s name is already well-known in the criminal court. In 2017, he was linked to a €333,000 armed robbery at a jewellery shop in Tigné Point. He evaded police for 22 months before being caught at Safi Barracks in a dramatic arrest that saw him trying to scale a perimeter fence with a firearm. He was granted bail in December 2020 due to long court delays.

In 2024, he was arrested again for allegedly injuring a man in Buġibba, although the court declared that arrest invalid.

In delivering her judgement, Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech noted that although the victim was forgiving and even reluctant to implicate his attacker, the video and testimonies left no doubt that Muka was the aggressor.

The court also observed that despite Mukas’s violent record, he had no convictions prior to this case, and the case itself had been delayed for years due to no fault of his own.

Muka was sentenced to 18 months in prison, suspended for three years, and ordered to pay €1,993.99 in expert fees, and made subject to a three-year restraining order in favour of the victim.

The magistrate said that violence inside prison “can never be condoned”, noting that sentences for such crimes must send a clear deterrent message.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech presided over the case.

Inspector Sarah Zerafa prosecuted.