Man jailed for stalking and harassing ex-partner despite court orders

A Marsaskala man was jailed for persistently stalking and terrifying his ex-partner, violating protection and probation orders despite repeated warnings from the courts to stay away.

Hasan Hasan bin Awad Hasan, 58, appeared in court charged with causing fear of violence and harassment to his ex-partner, the mother of his daughter. He was also accused of breaching three court-imposed restraining orders, a probation sentence imposed in April 2024, and bail conditions granted in August.

The victim told the court she had been living in fear for months after ending their relationship in early 2024, reporting multiple encounters in which Hasan would appear unexpectedly near her home, sometimes hiding or watching her and their children. In one incident last December, she said he jumped out from behind a wall wearing a hoodie, startling her.

On other occasions, she noticed him near her usual routes and even suspected he had entered her home while she and her daughter were out, pointing to signs of tampering.

Their daughter also testified that she saw Hasan hanging around their neighbourhood at odd hours, apparently monitoring them, which left them terrified.

Hasan, who has previous convictions related to domestic violence, denied the allegations, claiming he was only in the area to catch a bus or buy bread. He insisted the victim was inventing accusations to keep him away from his daughter.

But the court ruled that his repeated conduct went beyond coincidence and clearly amounted to a “course of conduct” that caused the victim to fear violence.

Magistrate Lara Lanfranco highlighted Hasan’s unwillingness to respect the court’s previous orders and described his behaviour as an obsessive refusal to accept the end of the relationship. The court also noted that while he was already on probation and bail, he continued harassing the woman in the same manner.

In addition to a five-year prison sentence, the court renewed the restraining order in the victim’s favour, warning Hasan against attempting to contact her or her family, directly or through third parties, even from prison.

The sentence was designed, the magistrate said, “to ensure the safety of the victim and her family, and to address the defendant’s obsessive conduct with appropriate treatment during incarceration.”

Magistrate Lara Lanfranco presided over the case with Inspector Antonello Magri prosecuting and lawyer Edmond Cuschieri appearing for the accused.