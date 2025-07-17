Cashier who stole €4,500 from supermarket handed suspended prison term

A supermarket cashier who stole €4,500 by deleting paid items and pocketing the cash was handed a suspended sentence and ordered to repay the stolen money within two months.

Janeis Slattery was found guilty of theft and was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment, suspended for three years, and was ordered to pay back the full amount within two years.

She allegedly stole around €4,500 over several months by deleting paid items from customers’ bills and keeping the cash.

Slattery had pleaded not guilty to stealing the cash while working at Arkadia Food Store in St Julian’s between May and September 2018.

The court heard how the store’s manager filed a police report in September 2018 after suspecting the cashier of skimming money for months.

CCTV footage later confirmed the suspicions, showing Slattery scanning customers’ items, collecting the money, but then deleting certain items from the system and pocketing the cash in a separate compartment of the till.

In her judgment, the magistrate noted that Slattery was not a first-time offender and remarked on the considerable time that had passed since the crime.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri appeared for the cashier. Magistrate Donatello Frendo Dimech presided over the case.