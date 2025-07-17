Man denied bail over assault on colleague in love triangle

A 20-year-old Bulgarian national has been denied bail after pleading not guilty to grievously injuring a man during an alleged assault over a woman in St Paul’s Bay.

Preslav Dimitrov, who resides in St Paul’s Bay and works as a taxi driver, was arraigned before a magistrate on Thursday, charged with causing grievous bodily harm and psychological harm to another man, threatening violence against the victim’s family, and insulting and threatening the victim.

The alleged assault took place on 13 July at around 8:30pm. According to the prosecution, the victim walked into the Qawra police station bleeding and distressed, claiming he had been attacked while meeting a woman, allegedly the ex-girlfriend of Dimitrov, in St Paul’s Bay. The attacker, he said, leapt out and punched him in the face, leaving him with injuries that required medical treatment.

Dimitrov was arrested three days later at his workplace in Birkirkara.

In court, he pleaded not guilty to the charges. His lawyer, Ingrid Zammit Young, requested bail, arguing that Dimitrov had a fixed address with his uncle, paid taxes and national insurance, and had worked steadily in Malta for a year. She also stressed that he was presumed innocent until proven guilty and noted that the woman involved was not, in fact, Dimitrov’s ex-girlfriend, as claimed by the victim.

The defence also rejected the prosecution’s argument that Dimitrov posed a flight risk, since he is an EU national and therefore not required to hold a residence permit.

However, prosecutor Godwin Cini from the Office of the Attorney General, together with Inspectors Warren Galea and Cheyenne Mangion, objected to bail, pointing out that two key witnesses, the victim and another former colleague, were yet to testify. They expressed concern that Dimitrov could contact or influence them, particularly as he had already told police he wished to speak to “the guy”, understood to be the victim.

The court ruled that despite the accused’s EU citizenship and fixed residence, the risk of witness tampering could not be discounted. Bail was therefore denied until both witnesses had testified.

A protection order was also issued in favour of the victim.

Lawyer Godwin Cini from the Office of the Attorney General prosecuted together with Inspectors Warren Galea and Cheyenne Mangion. Lawyer Ingrid Zammit Young represented the accused.

Magistrate Nadine Sant Lia presided over the case.