Catechist used fake Facebook profiles to speak to 80 minor boys, court hears

A 56-year-old man was remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to the defilement of a thirteen-year-old boy.

William Mark Camilleri, a catechist and technician, was arraigned and appeared in court on Monday morning, charged with a plethora of offences including the defilement of a thirteen-year-old boy, accessing or possessing indecent material showing a person underage, as well as the harassment of the minor.

He was also charged with proposing to meet the minor with the intention of committing an offence.

The court was informed that the police had received a report from the minor’s parents, who had found their son chatting with a Facebook profile under the name ‘Tanya Borg’. This fake profile had convinced the alleged victim to send various explicit pictures and also asked the boy questions regarding his address and school.

The IP address accessing this fake account was traced to a place in Tarxien, where police executed a warrant and arrested the accused. His computer was also taken, with the prosecution noting that, from a preliminary analysis, this ‘Tanya Borg’ profile was used to speak to at least 80 different minors during the last year.

Eight of these minors were allegedly convinced to send explicit pictures and investigations are ongoing. Another fake profile, named ‘Kevin Kevinu’, was also allegedly used by the accused.

The validity of the arrest was not contested, with the accused pleading not guilty to all the charges.

A request for bail was moreover made by the defence, with lawyer Julia Micallef Stafrace noting that the accused has a serious illness requiring medication and treatment. The prosecution objected, citing a fear that evidence would be tampered with and the fact that any medication and treatment could be administered at Corradino Correctional Facility.

The request was denied, and Camilleri was remanded in custody.

A protection order in favour of the minor and his parents was issued, as well as a ban on the publication of the minor victim’s name.

The prosecution was led by Inspectors Marshall Mallia and Wayne Buhagiar with the assistance of lawyers Cynthia Tomasuolo and Kristina Bartolo from the Office of the Attorney General.

Defence lawyer Julia Micallef Stafrace assisted the accused.