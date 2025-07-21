Man out on bail over murder case charged with breaching bail conditions

A man who pleaded not guilty to a fatal stabbing in 2019 appeared in court on Monday charged with breaching bail conditions.

Kinaan Abdinasir Noor, a 29-year-old man from Somalia, was also charged with committing an offence during the operative period of a suspended sentence.

The court was informed that the police had found the man sleeping outside in Marsa whilst conducting routine checks during the early hours of Monday morning.

The man was arrested and remained cooperative throughout, the prosecution stated.

The validity of the arrest was not contested, with Noor pleading not guilty to the charges.

Noor was recently handed a suspended sentence after admitting to stealing an E-Scooter worth roughly €200.

Inspector Wayne Camilleri prosecuted.

Defence lawyer Anthea Bonnici Zammit assisted the accused.