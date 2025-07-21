Court hears how man raped his wife, threatened to circulate explicit images of her

DISCLAIMER: This article contains graphic details that some readers might find disturbing

A man was remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to raping his wife.

The man, a 36-year-old who works in the construction sector, was also charged with various other offences, including harassing his wife, illegally detaining her and committing a non-consensual act of a sexual nature.

The court was informed that the alleged victim had filed a report against her husband on 19 July at the police’s Domestic Violence Unit, where she stated that her husband, with whom she has been married for the past ten years, made unwanted sexual advances and eventually raped her by inserting his finger into her private parts.

The pair had been experiencing various problems relative to their marriage, with the victim also alleging that the man threatened to circulate explicit pictures she had sent to him when their relationship was healthier.

The validity of arrest was not contested, with the man pleading not guilty to all charges.

A request for bail was made, with defence lawyer Veronique Dalli noting that the accused has a clean criminal record and that he would abide by any conditions laid down by the court. It was also stated the two children of the marriage were dependent upon him.

The prosecution opposed the request, citing a fear that evidence would be tampered with.

The request was denied.

Lawyer Jurgen Dalli and Inspector Antonello Magri prosecuted.

Defence lawyer Veronique Dalli assisted the accused.

If you or someone you know needs support, click here to reach out to professional help services availible in Malta